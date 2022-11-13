Los Angeles Rams play against Arizona Cardinals today for a game in the Week 10 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NFL Week 10 in your country today

Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals meet in a Week 10 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood today, November 13, 2022 at 4:25 PM (ET). The home teams as defending champions are not showing the same strength as last season. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Rams favorites or at least they were favorites at the beginning of the 2022 NFL season, but the last two weeks were a failure for them, two consecutive losses against 49ers and Buccaneers and now the Rams' record is worse with 3- 5-0 overall.

The Cardinals also have a losing record at 3-6-0, and the most recent game for them was another consecutive loss against the Seahawks 21-31, that was the second loss of the season against Seattle.

Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals: Kick-Off Time

Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals play for the Week 10 of the 2022 NFL regular season today, November 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Australia: 6:25 AM (AEST) November 14

Canada: 4:25 PM (EDT)

China: 4:25 AM November 14

Germany: 10:25 PM (CEST)

Ireland: 9:25 PM (IST)

Mexico: 3:25 PM (CDT)

US: 4:25 PM (ET)

UK: 9:25 PM (BST)

Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 10 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here

Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals: Predictions And Odds

Los Angeles Rams are home favorites with -3 spread and 1.67 moneyline that will pay $167 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they are Super Bowl champs but this season they are not playing that good. Arizona Cardinals are underdogs with +3 ATS and 2.25 moneyline. The totals are offered at 40.5 points. The best pick for this NFL WEEK 10 game is: Los Angeles Rams -3.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Los Angeles Rams -3 / 1.67 Totals 40.5 Arizona Cardinals +3 / 2.25

* Odds via BetMGM

How to get and watch NFL RedZone

The best way to watch all the touchdowns at the same time is with NFL RedZone and the best thing is that channel is available on most satellite services and live streaming services. In the United States and Canada, football fans can get the NFLRedZone Channel to multicast all the sunday games by sign up with FuboTV (7-day free trial).