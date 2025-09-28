Malik Nabers injury update: Giants receive terrible news on star WR

Malik Nabers is one of the key players for the New York Giants, but he could be sidelined for some time after reports confirmed his right knee may be compromised, just as initially feared.

The update came from Adam Schefter on X, who reported: “Giants WR Malik Nabers has an MRI on Monday morning to determine if he tore his right ACL as is now believed, per source.” The team is expected to announce after the exam how long Nabers could be out.

Nabers had already logged 16 receptions on 32 targets for 251 receiving yards, putting him on a good pace despite the Giants‘ 0-3 start. His individual season was widely expected to surpass last year’s performance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What Happens If the Giants Lose Nabers?

The Giants’ overall situation won’t truly worsen until it’s confirmed whether Nabers will be sidelined for a long or short period. In the meantime, they can survive with Wan’Dale Robinson, who already has 223 receiving yards and one touchdown this season.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Is the MetLife Turf to Blame for Nabers’ Injury?

While it is not yet conclusive that the MetLife Stadium turf is to blame, the surface controversy quickly resurfaced. Giants’ StatMuse posted on X, saying, “We NEED the ownership to change the MetLife turf. Many players have gotten injured and now Malik Nabers and Joe Alt are the latest victim to the horrendous turf. We can’t let players keep getting hurt from this.”

Advertisement

Some fans are strongly advocating for real grass, but there is no definitive word on when MetLife might eliminate the turf. Given the multiple player injuries that have occurred on the field, some fans are quick to blame the artificial surface for every injury case.

Advertisement