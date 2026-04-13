Malik Nabers’ rehab brings up dilemma for NY Giants on drafting Jeremiyah Love

With Malik Nabers still recovering from a torn ACL and meniscus, the New York Giants have a lot to consider when it comes to their first-round pick (5th overall) in the 2026 NFL Draft. With uncertainty all over Nabers, a dilemma surfaces for the Giants, who have been linked to Jeremiyah Love for quite some time now. One of the top wide receiver prospects in the upcoming class, Carnell Tate, could suddenly become a name to watch for New York.

“The [Giants] need some weapons on the perimeter for Jaxson Dart. That’s why I think Carnell Tate is going to be in the discussion,” NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah stated. “This is looking more and more like a real need, an urgency for the Giants at the wide receiver position. And when Nabers is back—and if he’s back—healthy, that would be a fun one-two punch.”

As it stands, the Giants‘ wide receiver room features: Malik Nabers (coming off ACL and meniscus tear), Darnell Mooney, Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins, and Calvin Austin III. Considering the fact Nabers is expected back on a football field closer to training camp, the Giants could be entering the 2026 NFL season without a clear cut number one target for Dart. Tate, though only a rookie, could change that.

Advertisement

NY Giants face complex draft decision

Two things can be true: the Giants may have a true unicorn in Love, but they also have an already strong running back room with the likes of Cam Skattebo, Devin Singletary, and Tyrone Tracy Jr. Similar to Nabers, there are questions around Skattebo’s health, too.

The Tennessee Titans could draft Love with the #4 overall pick

Indeed, there are positions in more dire need of reinforcements than the wideouts and half backs, but the Giants may not be able to resist the temptation if Tate or Love are available at No. 5, which they very well could be. If it comes down to Love or Tate, New York’s GM Joe Schoen may be faced with one of the biggest draft decisions of his time in East Rutherford.

Advertisement

Bolstering the offensive line is another must for New York, and if Miami’s Francis Mauigoa is available, the G-Men may be left with no choice but to take him. It all comes down to what’s more important to the Giants: protecting Dart (who suffered multiple injuries during his rookie year) or surrounding him with game-changing athletes. Dart is urged to stay healthy as the Giants depend on their QB’s success, but he also needs some help across the roster.

Giants may have another preference over Mauigoa

While Mauigoa is widely considered the best offensive lineman in the 2026 class, the Giants may be favoring another prospect. New York hosted offensive tackle Caleb Lomu out of Utah on a visit ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. As hyped as Mauigoa is, the talent out of the University of Miami hasn’t been invited on a top-30 visit by the Giants. This may indicate New York rates Lomu higher than Mauigoa.

Whether they would draft Lomu with the fifth overall selection, though, is another question. It’s worth noting, however, that since he took over in East Rutherford, Joe Schoen has always used his first-round picks on players who previously visited the Giants. Mauigoa hasn’t yet, and that might be an indicator that his future isn’t at MetLife Stadium—at least not with the G-Men.

Advertisement

Harbaugh’s tendencies go against Schoen, Giants’

Regardless, there’s always a first time for everything. Moreover, John Harbaugh’s draft tendencies aren’t aligned with Schoen’s, with him rarely drafting a player who visited his team in the first round. It’s worth addressing the fact that Harbaugh has only had a top-10 pick once in his career as a head coach in the NFL (sixth overall in 2016, when he selected OT Ronnie Stanley).

In 2026, something has to give for the Giants. Anything can happen, and until the pick is in, there aren’t really any wrong guesses as to who the G-Men will select.