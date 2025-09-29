Dak Prescott breaks silence on heating pad spotted during Cowboys-Packers game

Dak Prescott at least helped the Dallas Cowboys avoid a loss to the Green Bay Packers, as the game ended in a 40-40 tie. Still, there was concern about the quarterback when he was spotted using a heating pad on his back along the sideline, though Prescott himself said it wasn’t due to an injury.

The first report of Prescott using the heating pad came from Melissa Stark, who noted he had it on every time he rested. After the game against Packers, Prescott reassured fans by saying, “Everything’s great,” which came as welcome news for Cowboys supporters.

Prescott also explained that the heating pad was more about being a veteran than dealing with any issue. “Just getting older,” he said, trying to calm rumors of a possible injury. The game itself was a battle, with Prescott throwing for 319 yards and three touchdowns against the Packers.

No back problems, but Prescott doesn’t want ties

After the game, and after clarifying the situation about his back in the press conference, Prescott spoke seriously about what really matters to him. “You don’t play the game for ties,” he said, adding that the result left him with a “weird feeling.”

This was the first tie of Prescott’s career as the Cowboys’ quarterback, and the franchise’s first since 1969 — more than 56 years without a tie, with every game ending in either a win or a loss.

The 40-40 result between the Cowboys and Packers also marked the second-highest scoring tie in NFL history, an unusual outcome in a game where both teams were desperate to come away with a victory.

