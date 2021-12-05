Miami Dolphins play against New York Giants for a game in the Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Miami Dolphins and New York Giants meet in Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season. This game will be held at Hard Rock Stadium on December 5, 2021 at 1:00 PM (ET). The home team is ready to beat up the same city again. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV and Paramount+ with a 7-day Free Trial.

Another straight win for the Dolphins, this time the winning game was against Carolina Panthers 33-10 at home. It looks like the Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa are back after seven weeks of one loss after another.

The New York Giants won a recent game against the Philadelphia Eaglers 13-7 at home as the third straight victory at New York for them. But the Giants have only one victory on the road in the 2021 NFL season.

Miami Dolphins vs New York Giants: Match Information

Date: Sunday, December 5, 2021.

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida.

Miami Dolphins vs New York Giants: Times by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Miami Dolphins vs New York Giants: Storylines

Miami Dolphins have a negative record with 5 wins and 7 losses in the 3rd spot of the AFC East Division, but with enough time to fight for a spot in the playoffs. But the Dolphins' schedule is not that easy, since after this game they play the Jets, Saints, Titans, and Patriots. Those last three games could be tough for the Dolphins defense, which is allowing 23.3 points per game. Also, the team's offense is weak, they are scoring 19.5 points per game.

The New York Giants have won three of the last five games against the Carolina Panthers 25-3, the Las Vegas Raigers 23-16 and a recent victory against the Philadelphia Eagles 13-7. The Giants have to play four of the last six regular season games on the road, but the bad news is that they have a negative record on the road with only one win against the New Orleans Saints and four losses. The Giants' offensive line is scoring an average of 18.4 points per game, and the team's defense is allowing 23 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Miami Dolphins vs New York Giants in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 13 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and Paramount+ and other options available are Fox, Fox.com, Fox App, NFL Game Pass.

Miami Dolphins vs New York Giants: Predictions And Odds

Miami Dolphins are favorites at home with -6.5 points to cover and -260 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a good streak from four weeks ago and previously won against another NY team. New York Giants are underdogs with +6.5 ATS and +215 moneyline. The totals is offered at 39.5 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Miami Dolphins -6.5.

FanDuel Miami Dolphins -6.5 / -260 Totals 39.5 New York Giants +6.5 / +215

* Odds via FanDuel