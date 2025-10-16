Micah Parsons didn’t hold back as Packers worry about no-calls ahead of Week 7 game vs Cardinals

The Green Bay Packers are facing the Arizona Cardinals this week and while teams are looking for a win, the Cheeseheads are looking for justice as they think Micah Parsons is not getting clear calls from the referees.

In fact, Parsons didn’t hold back when speaking to the media. “There are parts that you hate, and the parts that the league lets go. You can tell how they call the games… We know what they’re trying to do. They want to load the points up so fans can be happy. They’ll call defensive holding, but they won’t call offensive holding. Let’s just wake up. It’s just one of those things that we know what the higher-ups is trying to do.“

Whether those words will cause a fine from the NFL or not remains to be seen but Parsons sounded off on refereeing. Parsons also accused the NFL on protecting the offense but not the defense. He advocated for a change of rules.

LaFleur also spoke on the matter

Reportedly, the Packers are “frustrated” over plenty of missed “blatant, egregious” holding penalties against Micah Parsons. Speaking to Ryan Wood of USA Today, head coach Matt LaFleur said, “That’s definitely going to be a conversation [between him and refs] pregame,” regarding the situation.

LaFleur is classy but does have a temper. You can only imagine that if he talks to the officials and a call is clearly missed, he will lose it. Parsons had an 11-game stretch last year where he didn’t get any holding calls. LaFleur clearly doesn’t want that to repeat this time around.

Parsons should feast against the Cardinals

Arizona is the fifth-team with more sacks allowed this year in the NFL. Parsons should be salivating at the opportunity to make life a living hell for the opposing quarterback.

Parsons has 2.5 sacks this year in five games played. However, he is rushing the quarterback as he has 8 QB hits. If the holdings were not happening, he might have even more sacks, but he has the opportunity to be a game-wrecker on Sunday.