Cardinals sign former Jordan Love teammate to replace injured weapon in Week 7 vs Packers

The Arizona Cardinals are in desperate need for new players but signing a player who just played for the team you’re facing this week is not that common. However, they just did that as they prepare to compete against Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers.

Cardinals signed tight end Josiah Deguara who was a Packers‘ third-round pick back in 2020. The signing comes from the team’s practice squad after signing with the Cardinals for a year in May.

Arizona needed help on the position as they placed Travis Vokolek in season-ending injured reserve. He suffered a neck injury. Thankfully, the Cardinals are looking more for depth on the roster.

Their TE1 is one of the NFL’s best

The best tight end on the team is one of the best in the NFL. Trey McBride is an absolute monster. In 2023, he put the league on notice gettin 825 yards but 2024 he rose to superstardom. Last season, he was a Pro Bowler and had 111 catches for 1,146 yards and two touchdowns.

Trey McBride #85 of the Arizona Cardinals

In 2025, McBride already has 37 catches for 347 yards and already tied last season’s touchdowns tally. He is by far the best weapon on the team. He is more used as a receiver, while new signing Deguara will provide additional blocking.

Cardinals vs Packers is a great tight end matchup

McBride is in fact a top-tier tight end but the Packers have a great tight end too. Tucker Kraft has 268 yards already this season and three touchdowns. He serves as Jordan Love‘s safety target.

Kraft is also safe for Love. Out of his 22 targets, he’s caught 18 passes and is averaging a career-high 14.9 targets per reception. It will be interesting to monitor the tight end duel in this game.