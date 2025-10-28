Micah Parsons takes big shot at Cowboys owner Jerry Jones over Trevon Diggs’ situation

Trending topics:
Micah Parsons is clearly not a big fan of Jerry Jones. The Green Bay Packers’ star pass rusher has fired shots at the Dallas Cowboys owner once again — this time over Trevon Diggs’ situation.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Micah Parsons, star pass rusher for the Packers
© Jason Miller/Getty ImagesMicah Parsons, star pass rusher for the Packers

It’s safe to say that Jerry Jones is not Micah Parsons’ favorite person. After being traded to the Green Bay Packers, the star pass rusher has taken another big shot at the Dallas Cowboys owner — this time over Trevon Diggs’ situation.

Earlier this year, the Cowboys traded Micah Parsons to the Packers. The defense lost its biggest star, but he’s not the only key piece this unit has been without.

Trevon Diggs was recently placed on injured reserve, and his return this year is uncertain. Now, Micah Parsons has spoken about his former teammate, taking a jab at Jerry Jones over how he has handled the player’s health.

Micah Parsons talks about Trevon Diggs’ injury with big shot at Jerry Jones

When the Cowboys traded Micah Parsons to the Packers, everyone was shocked. The defense suffered a massive loss, but that wasn’t the only bad news to hit the unit this year.

Trevon Diggs missed most of the 2024 season due to a knee injury. He decided not to treat it with the team during the offseason, which led to a reduction in his salary. Against all odds, he played in Week 1 despite reports suggesting he was not at 100%.

He played the first six games of the season, but a concussion and an injury to his other knee have now landed him on injured reserve. Following these continuous health issues, Micah Parsons slammed the Jerry Jones and Cowboys for mishandling Diggs’ situation.

“Honestly, I feel like they [expletive] my dog over, you know what I mean?” Parsons told Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports. “He’s coming off a catastrophic knee injury and I just didn’t think they did right by him. He didn’t participate all camp and he’s going out there playing Week 1 and 2. I just don’t think you do that to a player like that…

“And the type of knee injury he had, they forced him out there. He has no reps really. He’s telling me he was in warmup phase during Week 1. Even with the ramp-up, I just feel like you just don’t do that.”

Will Trevon Diggs continue with the Cowboys in 2026?

Due to his health problems and the lack of guaranteed money left on his contract, many fans believe Trevon Diggs’ tenure with the Cowboys is over. However, owner Jerry Jones has shut down those rumors.

Jones said that he doesn’t believe Diggs has played his last game with the Cowboys. Nevertheless, his recovery will be key in determining whether the team decides to keep him or opt to release or trade him next offseason.

