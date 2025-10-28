Cowboys News: Jerry Jones breaks silence on Maxx Crosby, Trey Hendrickson rumors

Just a few days remain until the NFL trade deadline, and plenty of teams are looking to bolster their rosters. Jerry Jones’ Dallas Cowboys are among them, with big names like Maxx Crosby and Trey Hendrickson reportedly rumored to join America’s Team in the near future.

The departure of Micah Parsons this past offseason was a huge blow for the Cowboys, making it no easy task to fill that void. In fact, many speculated that it would only be addressed by bringing in a star of the same caliber.

In recent remarks made on @1053thefan and later shared by reporter Jon Machota on his official X account, Jones addressed the rumors linking his team to these two star pass rushers.

“There hasn’t been anything close to a deal. We’re looking at all phases of our roster. … I don’t know if we will or not (make a trade),” Cowboys’ owner firmly stated.

Maxx Crosby #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders.

A key area to strengthen

The Dallas Cowboys’ defensive struggles are undeniable, and the glaring hole on the edge must be addressed before the trade deadline. Following the stunning offseason trade of All-Pro Micah Parsons—who logged 12 or more sacks in each of his four seasons in Dallas—the team’s ability to generate consistent pressure has plummeted.

Through seven games, the defense ranks near the bottom of the league, having registered a mere 15 total sacks as a unit. Owner Jerry Jones’ recent attempts to trade for elite pass-rushers like Maxx Crosby and Trey Hendrickson were rebuffed, highlighting the desperate need for a game-changer to replace the production and disruption that Parsons (who averaged 13.1 sacks per season) effortlessly provided.

Could Crosby or Hendrickson land in Dallas?

The Dallas Cowboys’ bid to secure a premier edge rusher replacement for Micah Parsons has hit a snag, with both Maxx Crosby and Trey Hendrickson currently unavailable. The Raiders rebuffed Dallas’s inquiry for Crosby, who is tied to a massive extension worth $106.5 million with $91.5 million guaranteed, signaling his long-term commitment to Las Vegas.

Similarly, the Bengals reportedly told Dallas “no” on Hendrickson; while the All-Pro is only under contract for the 2025 season at a $29 million value before hitting free agency, Cincinnati appears intent on keeping him to bolster their playoff push. Barring a drastic change of heart by either AFC team, Jerry Jones will have to pursue less costly trade targets.

