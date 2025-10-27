Jerry Jones reveals if Cowboys’ blowout loss to Broncos has changed his mind before trade deadline

The Denver Broncos beat the Dallas Cowboys soundly. This puts the America’s Team with a 3-4-1 record. After the game, Jerry Jones spoke to the media about how the game affected the team’s plans for the upcoming trade deadline.

“If I saw a proposition for us to help this team, no matter what this score was today, then I would look at it on the merits of helping this team. And if you’re talking about trading for a player or trading a player, I would completely look at it on the merits of the team, both for next week or the weeks after or for the longer term,” Jones said to the reporters. “Today would not affect a decision on trading for a player.”

Jones was not happy with the loss and the actual record of the team. “I am not happy at all with winning three ball games. At all,” Jones said, too. “Can we play better? Of course we can play better.”

The loss vs Broncos was quite telling

The fact that Dallas allowed 44 points to the Broncos is not surprising, as it’s been one of the worst defenses in the NFL. However, it was limited to only 24 points, and that is no good, given the fact that the Cowboys have one of the top units in the league.

Wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens combined for 14 passes and 152 yards. While not bad in paper, it was clearly not enough for them. Also, quarterback Dak Prescott had an awful outing. He completed 19 of 31 passes for 188 yards and two interceptions.

The Cowboys are lacking one key thing

While the offense didn’t have the best of games, that’s not the problem. It’s the defense. They allowed Bo Nix to throw for four touchdowns. The Cowboys also allowed 179 rushing yards. Right now, they can’t stop anything.

If the Cowboys want to get better before the trade deadline, they need a pass rusher. With rumors going around of Dallas looking for a big-time pass rusher, they must act and do it quick.