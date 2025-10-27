Dak Prescott sends clear message to Jerry Jones, Cowboys about current roster ahead of trade deadline

The Dallas Cowboys are not ready to throw in the towel on this NFL season, even after their recent tough loss to the Denver Broncos. Jerry Jones has a fresh opportunity to strengthen the roster led by Dak Prescott, with a few days still remaining before the trade deadline.

Now the question on everyone’s mind is: should the Cowboys try to bring in a big-name player to genuinely position themselves as a contender in the AFC? Some suggest that what they already have is more than enough.

In recent comments to the press published by CBS News, Prescott was blunt about his team’s current situation and reiterated his confidence in his teammates, making it clear to Jones that major moves aren’t necessary.

“I trust and I like the guys that we have,” he said. “I honestly do, and that’s not just a political answer or whatever it is. I just echo to those people or to the guys in locker room, forget a trade. Do more. Shut that talk up. Whether it be offense, whether it be defense, whatever position group that you guys are alluding to, step up and shut the talk up.”

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer and Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys.

He also added: “We’ve got to find a way to be consistent, whether it’s at home, on the road, regardless. We’re too good. We’ve got too many good players. We’ve got great coaches. Jadeveon (Clowney) was just saying in the locker room this roster should not be going up and down like we’re doing. We’ve just got to look in the mirror.”

Which position could the Cowboys strengthen?

The most glaring hole in Dallas’ sinking ship remains the defense, a unit that has struggled since the offseason trade of star pass rusher Micah Parsons and now ranks among the worst in the league.

While a true elite edge rusher or a playmaking safety to shore up the secondary are the most common trade suggestions to fix the leak, owner and General Manager Jerry Jones has seemingly unveiled an unwanted truth: It’s unlikely to make a major pre-deadline splash.

Following the latest embarrassing loss, Jones indicated that the defense is more than one player away from contention, a realistic but discouraging assessment that suggests the Cowboys will seek internal improvement rather than sacrificing future draft capital to acquire a player that can’t single-handedly save their season.

What is the final date for the NFL trade deadline?

The official 2025 NFL trade deadline is set for Tuesday, November 4th, at 4:00 p.m. ET. This is the final chance for contenders to acquire a star player or for rebuilding teams to stockpile draft capital before the stretch run of the season.