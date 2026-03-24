Mike McCarthy gets excited about a potential Aaron Rodgers return to Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers already know that Mike McCarthy will be the one leading the team next season. The only uncertainty remaining is Aaron Rodgers’ decision to return, although the head coach knows that a potential reunion could be a positive one.

“Yes, it’d be a great story,” McCarthy said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “I don’t know. I would love to tell everybody breaking news. It’s really cool to see Aaron at 42, a young man at 22, all that he’s been able to accomplish, and where he’s at in his personal life, trying to make this decision. He’s in a really good place.”

While many trust they’ll see Rodgers in the NFL a while longer, this situation still remains unresolved. The veteran is taking his time to weigh every step as he looks ahead to what’s next.

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McCarthy and Rodgers already know glory

In 2011, Mike McCarthy led the Green Bay Packers to a historic victory in Super Bowl XLV against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Aaron Rodgers delivered a masterful performance, earning the game’s MVP honors for his precision and poise.

Jordy Nelson #87 and Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers.

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He completed 24 of 39 passes for 304 yards and threw three touchdowns with no interceptions. This 31-25 win secured the franchise’s fourth Lombardi Trophy and cemented the McCarthy-Rodgers era in NFL history.

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see also Aaron Rodgers breaks silence with clear message about retirement and playing for Mike McCarthy, Steelers in 2026

Quarterback alternatives for McCarthy

Steelers’ roster currently features veteran Mason Rudolph and sophomore Will Howard, a 2025 sixth-round pick who has yet to take a regular-season snap. While the team is keeping the door open for Rodgers to return for another season, they are heavily scouting the 2026 Draft class.

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If Rodgers retires or signs elsewhere, there’s a chance that the Steelers might target a top prospect like Ty Simpson or Carson Beck to secure a long-term starter.

Pittsburgh sets its sights on the Draft

With just weeks to go before the 2026 NFL Draft unfolds, the Steelers find themselves in a privileged position. Steel City has a total of 12 picks after receiving four compensatory selections for 2026.

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1st round: 21st pick overall

2nd round: 53rd pick overall

3rd round: 76th pick overall, from Dallas Cowboys in George Pickens trade

3rd round: 85th pick overall

3rd round: 99th pick overall

4th round: 121st pick overall

4th round: 135th pick overall

5th round: 161st pick overall

6th round: 216th pick overall

7th round: 224th pick overall, from New England Patriots in Kyle Dugger trade

7th round: 230th pick overall, from Indianapolis Colts in Michael Pittman trade

7th round: 237th pick overall

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