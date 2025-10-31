Mike McDaniel reveals optimism despite Dolphins’ blowout loss to the Ravens amid Chris Grier’s firing

Amid the huge turmoil that is going on inside the Miami Dolphins‘ buildings right now, including the firing of now-former general manager Chris Grier, but head coach Mike McDaniel remains optimistic despite the blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

McDaniel met the media to discuss the 28-6 loss to Baltimore. One question asked was about whether the players are still listening to him as a head coach, almost questioning his authority. McDaniel replied saying, “I would say so because they just used my messaging. Understand the details are the nitty gritty. I think the message is getting through… sometimes those details are being lost in the heat of battle. We did it the week before, but didn’t do it this week.”

With a 2-7 record in 2025, the Dolphins season has been an absolute tragedy. All signs point to a full rebuild. That started with a general manager firing, as Chris Grier and the team parted ways. Saying that the message is getting through after scoring just six points is a bit rich from McDaniel.

At this point there are few bright spots on the Dolphins

The Dolphins’ defense ranks 28th in scoring, their tackling is abysmal and no one fears that unit. However, the offense is not great. Tua Tagovailoa seems to be on borrowed time as the starting quarterback of the team despite having good weapons. However, those are the bright spots, the good weapons.

At this point, it’s running back De’Von Achane and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle the only ones to bring some light into this team. However, at this point, there is not much else that could excite the Dolphins fans.

The Dolphins are looking for a reset

At this point, the Dolphins are trending towards a top-five pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. That should immediately put them in prime position to start a rebuild alongside a new GM.

Now, the draft will be very tricky for the Dolphins as they have many areas to improve right now. Also, it’s been reported that Mike McDaniel will stay at least until the end of the season. But, if he leaves after the season ends, that’s another thing that needs to be settled.