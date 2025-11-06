Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers have had very active days after the NFL trade deadline. Although they didn’t make any big splashes to acquire players, they have shaken up their roster quite a bit in an effort to strengthen the team.

Pittsburgh signed wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to their practice squad and released defensive end K.J. Henry, wide receiver John Rhys Plumlee, and cornerback Beanie Bishop.

Additionally, in the coming days, Asante Samuel Jr. is scheduled to visit the Steelers after receiving medical clearance, in what could be a key addition as they aim to remain Super Bowl contenders.

Who did the Pittsburgh Steelers let go?

The Pittsburgh Steelers confirmed that they have waived DeMarvin Leal. The defensive end was a third-round pick in the 2022 draft (84th overall). However, he practically saw no action with the team over three years.

Who did Pittsburgh Steelers sign?

The reciprocal move was signing Brodric Martin off the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad. The defensive tackle was drafted in the third round of the 2023 draft by the Detroit Lions, and the Steelers have already confirmed his arrival.

