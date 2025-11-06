Trending topics:
NFL

Mike Tomlin and Steelers part ways with former third-round draft pick

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers are still looking to strengthen their roster as they head into the second half of the 2025 season.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Follow us on Google!
Mike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Mitchell Leff/Getty ImagesMike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers have had very active days after the NFL trade deadline. Although they didn’t make any big splashes to acquire players, they have shaken up their roster quite a bit in an effort to strengthen the team.

Pittsburgh signed wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to their practice squad and released defensive end K.J. Henry, wide receiver John Rhys Plumlee, and cornerback Beanie Bishop.

Additionally, in the coming days, Asante Samuel Jr. is scheduled to visit the Steelers after receiving medical clearance, in what could be a key addition as they aim to remain Super Bowl contenders.

Advertisement

Who did the Pittsburgh Steelers let go?

The Pittsburgh Steelers confirmed that they have waived DeMarvin Leal. The defensive end was a third-round pick in the 2022 draft (84th overall). However, he practically saw no action with the team over three years.

Who did Pittsburgh Steelers sign?

The reciprocal move was signing Brodric Martin off the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad. The defensive tackle was drafted in the third round of the 2023 draft by the Detroit Lions, and the Steelers have already confirmed his arrival.

Advertisement
NFL News: Mike Tomlin blames Aaron Rodgers’ offense for Steelers’ loss against Packers

see also

NFL News: Mike Tomlin blames Aaron Rodgers’ offense for Steelers’ loss against Packers

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Steelers wide receivers deny rumors of Aaron Rodgers controversy
NFL

Steelers wide receivers deny rumors of Aaron Rodgers controversy

Super Bowl champion wide receiver talks after joining Steelers
NFL

Super Bowl champion wide receiver talks after joining Steelers

Rodgers, Tomlin’s Steelers eye son of 2-time Super Bowl champ
NFL

Rodgers, Tomlin’s Steelers eye son of 2-time Super Bowl champ

Jaelan Phillips drops bold admission on trade to Eagles with subtle shot at Dolphins
NFL

Jaelan Phillips drops bold admission on trade to Eagles with subtle shot at Dolphins

Better Collective Logo