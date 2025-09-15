Kaleb Johnson’s promise to Aaron Rodgers, Mike Tomlin after costly mistake for Steelers vs Seahawks

Aaron Rodgers’ Pittsburgh Steelers entered Week 2 of the season coming off a win in their opener and looking to improve to 2-0. However, a costly mistake by Kaleb Johnson allowed the Seattle Seahawks to escape Acrisure Stadium with the victory. As a result, Mike Tomlin’s team will need to improve their performance in the short term.

Early in the fourth quarter, with the home team trailing by just three points, a punt return miscue by the rookie proved costly. Johnson failed to secure the ball, allowing the Seahawks to score a crucial touchdown that shifted the momentum of the game.

In response to the situation, the former Iowa Hawkeyes standout appeared visibly disappointed, taking full responsibility for the mistake. He expressed a strong desire to learn from it and make sure it doesn’t happen again moving forward.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I just gotta get better every day so that is all I have to say about that,” Johnson told the Pittsburgh media. “I just gotta go in there every day and work my hardest even more. This will put a chip on my shoulder.”

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

“If I was sure or wasn’t sure, it doesn’t matter,” he also added. “I still gotta do what I gotta do and go in there and execute the way it needs to be executed… I just gotta move on. It’s part of football and part of life… Try to move on with it… Don’t think about it and keep it moving. We have a long season.”

Advertisement

see also Mike Tomlin shares serious concern after Steelers’ loss to Seahawks

Breaking the Patriots’ resistance

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ upcoming trip to New England is shaping up to be a critical test for Mike Tomlin‘s team, which is still searching for a definitive offensive rhythm. While QB Aaron Rodgers and the passing game have shown flashes of brilliance, they face a formidable challenge in a Patriots defense that has exceeded expectations early in the 2025 season.

Advertisement

Led by a resurgent pass rush featuring Harold Landry III and Christian Barmore, New England’s defensive front has been among the league leaders in pressures and win rate.

A strong performance against this unit would not only provide a much-needed confidence boost for the Steelers’ offensive line but would also signal that the offense is capable of executing at a high level against top-tier competition.

Advertisement

Advertisement