Mike Tomlin sends subtle warning to Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers about connecting with WR DK Metcalf

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going through weeks of offensive adjustments as Aaron Rodgers continues to adapt to Mike Tomlin’s system. In that context, the head coach spoke strongly about the role of DK Metcalf, one of the franchise’s star wide receivers who arrived to boost the veteran quarterback’s passing attack.

The Rodgers–Metcalf connection is shaping up to be a key factor in Pittsburgh’s success in 2025. While Tomlin made it clear that other players like Calvin Austin will also play important roles, Metcalf’s position as the primary weapon looks undeniable.

Now, with the matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in Dublin on the horizon, the challenge will be to maintain that offensive chemistry in an international setting that could mark a milestone in Rodgers’ career. The Steelers’ head coach made it clear what he expects from the relationship between his WR and his QB.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tomlin’s comment on targeting DK Metcalf

“I don’t have any reservations about our ability to get DK the ball. If people want to allocate schematics of multiple people to him, that’s why it’s a team game. He’s doing a lot of things well. Really comfortable with the trajectory of our divisional labor in that space,” Tomlin said in his usual Tuesday press conference.

DK Metcalf #4 of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Advertisement

“Guys like Calvin Austin are gonna have opportunities to make plays, and you’ve seen that already in a short period of time. And so it’s just about the general collective growth and development needs to continue,” Tomlin added, expanding his comments to other names on the roster.

Advertisement

see also Mike Tomlin reveals Steelers’ prep for Vikings game in Ireland, possibly Aaron Rodgers’ final international matchup

DK Metcalf’s performance

The newly acquired Metcalf has recorded 10 receptions since the start of his stint with the Steelers, contributing two touchdowns and 135 total yards across his first three games with Pittsburgh. His tenure is still in its early stages, but his numbers can improve, and Tomlin has already made that clear.