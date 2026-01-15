Mike Tomlin’s coach could join another team in 2026 after stint with Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are ready to begin a new era without Mike Tomlin. Now, the search for a head coach has begun, requesting interviews with assistants around the NFL in an effort to find the ideal replacement.

After the loss to the Texans in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, the Steelers confirmed why Mike Tomlin left the team, and despite having no postseason wins in the last nine years, the team’s ownership was willing to keep him in the role for 2026.

Now, after failing in their attempt to win the Super Bowl, Tomlin is officially out, and Aaron Rodgers could also follow the same path. Additionally, considering this drastic change, it is most likely that Arthur Smith and Teryl Austin will also leave Pittsburgh, as they are part of the coaching staff.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mike Tomlin’s coach could land job with Lions

Arthur Smith, who was brought to Pittsburgh by Mike Tomlin as his offensive coordinator, appears to have his days numbered with the team. According to a report by Ian Rapoport, the Lions would be interested in signing him.

“Steelers OC Arthur Smith has been requested by the Lions for their OC position, source said. Smith is still in the mix for multiple HC job and has significant coordinator interest.”

Advertisement

Although Smith still has one year left on his contract, the organization’s fresh start following Mike Tomlin’s departure suggests that he is unlikely to remain in Pittsburgh. As a result, the Steelers will allow him to interview with any teams he chooses. Many changes are coming for that offense, as Aaron Rodgers is also expected to part ways.

Advertisement