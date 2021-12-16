This week all the quarterbacks will play since no team has Bye Week, only three backup quarterbacks will be available as starters and some other last minute QB1 replacements. Check here the list of starters for the upcoming NFL Week 15.

Tom Brady is in the first place of the ranking thanks to an incredible ‘cluch victory’ against the Buffalo Bills 33-27 in OT. That game was special for Brady as it was his fifth game of the season with over three hundred yards for a total of 363 passing yards and it was also the second game of the 2021 NFL season that Brady scored a rushing touchdown.

Kyler Murray is back after three weeks injured, after that injury he won his first game against Chicago 33-22, but in the Monday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14 he lost 23-30. Kyler threw for 383 passing yards but with 2 interceptions.

Mac Jones is in the top ten of the Bolavip Quarterback Rankings, but he has a low QBR so far. The game against the Bills was easy enough for Jones in Week 13, he threw only 5 passes for 19 yards. It was Jones' most boring game of the 2021 NFL season, but the Patriots won 14-10.

NFL 2021: Starting quarterbacks for Week 15

The top 10 rankings remain the same, but this week Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers is not in the first spot. Patrick Mahomes remains in a good spot with 57.3 QBR and Josh Allen one spot down with 57.5 QBR.

Rankings by Bolavip, QBR by ESPN RK Name QBR Team Backup? 1 Tom Brady 67.7 Tampa x 2 Justin Herbert 67.5 LA Chargers x 3 Matthew Stafford 67.4 LA Rams x 4 Aaron Rodgers 64.9 Green Bay x 5 Patrick Mahomes 57.3 Kansas City x 6 Josh Allen 57.5 Buffalo x 7 Kyler Murray 61.5 Arizona x 8 Mac Jones 51.7 New England x 9 Tua Tagovailoa 57.7 Miami x 10 Jimmy Garoppolo 54.1 San Francisco x 11 Ryan Tannehill 54.1 Tennessee x 12 Garner Minshew 77.1 Philadelphia YES 13 Joe Burrow 49.4 Cincinnati x 14 Lamar Jackson 49.8 Baltimore x 15 Carson Wentz 58.2 Indianapolis x 16 Kirk Cousins 54.7 Minnesota x 17 Derek Carr 54.4 Las Vegas x 18 Dak Prescott 45.9 Dallas x 19 Matt Ryan 49.2 Atlanta x 20 Russell Wilson 51.5 Seattle x 21 Teddy Bridgewater 48.7 Denver x 22 Taylor Heinicke 46.6 Washington x 23 Taysom Hill 44.8 New Orleans YES 24 Ben Roethlisberger 43.4 Pittsburgh x 25 Daniel Jones 41.8 NY Giants x 26 Cam Newton *No bckp anymore 34.3 Carolina x 27 Case Keenum 39.1 Cleveland YES 28 Trevor Lawrence 32.2 Jacksonville x 29 Zach Wilson 24.0 NY Jets x 30 Davis Mills 29.2 Houston x 31 Jared Goff 31.6 Detroit x

NFL 2021: Backup quarterbacks starting in Week 15

Garner Minshew will be the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles against Washington Football Team at home on Sunday, December 19 at 1:00 PM (ET). Another Backup starting in Week 15 is Case Keenum with the Cleveland Browns vs. Las Vegas Raiders at home on Saturday, December 18 at 4:30 PM (ET). The third backup quarterback starting in Week 15 is Taysom Hill with the Saints, he will play Tom Brady and the Bucs on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 PM (ET).

Why is Baker Mayfield not startking in Week 15?

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will not be available for Week 15 due to a positive test for Covid-19. Other players like Kevin Stefanski are also on the Browns' coronavirus-infected list.

