One of the best receivers in the league is staying for three more years at Washington. Terry McLaurin, who is also one of the best prospects every season for Fantasy Football, has agreed an extension with the Commanders that will put him in the roster until 2025.

NFL: How much money will Terry McLaurin make with his contract extension with the Commanders?

The offseason has given Terry McLaurin a huge opportunity to make its legacy bigger at the National Football League. Now, the former third-round pick has agreed on a three-year extension with the Washington Commanders in order to keep their best wide-receiver in the roster until 2025.

There was a lot of tension surrounding Terry McLaurin and his future in the NFL. The 26-year-old did not attend the mandatory minicamp earlier this month as he was discussing the contract extension. Ron Rivera, Commanders head coach, was confident that the player would sign again with Washington as the talks were heading "into the right direction".

There is no doubt that McLaurin is the best possible target available for the Commanders. In three seasons in the NFL, Terry has generated 3,090 yards, with 16 touchdowns and 222 receptions. Washington has changed quarterback multiple ocassions, but the wide-receiver stays at the best one in the team's roster.

Terry McLaurin's contract extension details: How much money will the wide-receiver make with the Commanders?

The three-year extension will give Terry McLaurin $23.3 million per year, as Ian Rapoport reported for NFL Network. The WR will have $53.15 million in guarantees, which $34.6 million of them are fully guaranteed upon signing and a $28 million bonus for signing.