Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs continue to be the target of criticism for the alleged help from the referees. Now, on the podcast It Is What It Is, Terrell Owens joined the voices who can’t believe how they’re being favored with controversial calls before the Super Bowl.

“I’m rooting for the Eagles, but I wouldn’t bet against the Chiefs with the refs and with all the calls. It’s crazy because I played the game and I’m watching the game and I’m looking at all these calls that they’re just benefiting the Kansas City Chiefs.”

Patrick Mahomes is trying to win his third consecutive championship, but many disagree with the way he takes advantage of the rules to draw flags. For example, when he exaggerated in that Divisional Round game against the Texans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Do NFL referees favor the Chiefs?

According to Terrell Owens, there is no doubt that the referees have favored the Chiefs during the playoffs in the games against the Texans and Bills. The former wide receiver even went further, saying that this trend has been seen in other seasons and Super Bowls as well.

“Look at the game before against the Texans. Bro like, you know, deep, Mahomes is smart. He is dinking around, he is causing the flag, I mean, he is getting a benefit. He didn’t even get hit. 15-yard flag. Will Anderson barely hit him and that can stop the momentum of the game. At that point in time, the Houston Texans were in the game. Those calls right there advance them and give them extra downs. It changed the whole complexity of the game.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Tom Brady issues strong warning to Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs for Super Bowl 2025 against Eagles

“You can even go back to the last couple of Super Bowls even when the 49ers played the Super Bowl. Look at all the holding calls. It was cracked. They were getting clothes lined and they were not calling it. It is blatant calls that were like obvious. It’s blatant. It’s unreal and I’ve never thought I would say that games were rigged or somebody got some plays. It is unreal at the amount of calls that are not called against the Kansas City Chiefs that are called against everybody else.”