Michael Vick gets brutally honest on his Hall of Fame chances

NFL: Michael Vick gets real on his chances of becoming a Hall of Famer

Many NFL fans recall Michael Vick as one of the most talented quarterbacks the league has witnessed over the past two decades. Now eligible for the Hall of Fame, the former Atlanta Falcons quarterback has been discussing his prospects of entering the Hall in Canton, Ohio, in the near future.

In the 2001 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons decided to use their 1st overall pick to select a quarterback. Michael Vick was the best prospect in his class, and he surprised everybody with his extraordinary athleticism and dual-threat ability.

Vick’s college career began at Virginia Tech, where he was a standout player. He earned a reputation as one of the most exciting and dynamic college quarterbacks in the country.

In the 2001 NFL Draft, Vick was selected as the first overall pick by the Atlanta Falcons, becoming one of the league’s most prominent young talents. He then played for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers, finishing his career in 2015.

Vick’s playing style, characterized by his incredible speed and elusiveness, revolutionized the quarterback position, making him a unique and polarizing figure in the NFL.

Despite personal controversies, including legal issues related to dogfighting, Vick made a comeback, playing for the Philadelphia Eagles and several other teams, earning four Pro Bowl selections.

As previously mentioned, Vick retired after the 2015 season while playing for the Steelers. With potential induction into the Hall of Fame on the horizon, he has been candid about his prospects of donning the coveted gold jacket in the near future.

“Realistically I feel like I ain’t do enough,” Vick told The Boardroom: Out of Office podcast (55:43), per Bleacher Report. “I feel like I did my part for the history, for the sport and the revolutionizing of the position, and that’s enough.”

Does Michael Vick deserve a spot in the NFL Hall of Fame?

As Michael Vick himself has stated, he revolutionized the quarterback position. When he entered the league, he astonished everyone with his athleticism, evolving into a dual-threat quarterback capable of both passing and running effectively.

His numbers are really impressive. The former 1st overall pick finished his career with 169 total touchdowns, 22,464 passing yards, 6,109 rushing yards, the league’s record for more rushing yards by a quarterback, and the first QB in history with at least 1,000 yards rushing in a single season.