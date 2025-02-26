The San Francisco 49ers have been a consistent powerhouse in recent years, building a strong offense around Brock Purdy. Unfortunately, they have now parted ways with a key figure in his development— a move that could impact his performance moving forward.

Last year, the 49ers entered the 2024 NFL season with high expectations. Many analysts saw them as top contenders for the Super Bowl, but reality turned out to be much different.

Injuries plagued the team throughout the season. Now, as they prepare for 2025, significant changes were expected— and the first major move has already been made.

49ers make a surprising change to Brock Purdy’s offense

San Francisco’s offense has thrived under Kyle Shanahan, thanks to an elite supporting cast featuring Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle.

Brock Purdy has emerged as the leader of this group. The 2022 Mr. Irrelevant has stunned many with his talent, going from the last pick of the draft to becoming a reliable starter for the 49ers.

While Purdy’s skill is undeniable, his growth has also been influenced by a strong coaching staff. However, a key figure in his development will not be returning in 2025.

The 49ers have officially announced their coaching staff for the upcoming season, but with one major absence. Brian Griese is no longer listed as the team’s quarterbacks coach, marking the end of his three-year tenure in San Francisco.

Brock Purdy, quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers

Taking over the role is Mick Lombardi, who will now be Purdy’s mentor in 2025. This marks a significant transition for the young quarterback, as he has worked exclusively with Griese since entering the league in 2022.

Will Brock Purdy sign a contract extension with the 49ers?

Although Brock Purdy didn’t have an outstanding 2024 season, the 49ers still believe he is their long-term franchise quarterback. A contract extension is expected, but talks have yet to make significant progress.

Purdy remains on his rookie contract, earning around $900,000 per year—an incredible bargain for a starting quarterback. He is projected to sign a four-year, $238 million contract, with the 49ers aiming to finalize the deal before the start of free agency.

