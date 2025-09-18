Aaron Rodgers warned the Pittsburgh Steelers that they cannot underestimate the New England Patriots in Week 3, especially because of the strength Mike Vrabel’s defense has shown at the start of the 2025 season.

“They got some new players and those guys are playing well. Both their big acquisitions in the offseason, 97 and 2 (Milton Williams and Harold Landry III), have been off to a good start this season. It looks like a Mike Vrabel’s defense. The way they fly around, the different looks they’ve got. The aggressive blitzing nature that they do. So, they’re playing good on defense.”

The Steelers are trying to bounce back after an unexpected home loss to the Seahawks. If they want to have hopes of contending for the Super Bowl, they need to take advantage of this stretch of the schedule, which includes New England, the Vikings, the Browns, and the Bengals. It’s important to remember that Joe Burrow will be out with Cincinnati, and Minnesota will not have J.J. McCarthy available.

Who is favored to win, Pittsburgh or New England?

The Steelers are 1.5-point favorites on the road against the New England Patriots in Week 3. Aaron Rodgers admitted that if Pittsburgh wants a chance to win in Foxborough, they need to run the ball.

“Ten plus yard runs. That’s what Pat (Meyer) wants to see. That’s what Mike Tomlin wants to see. That’s what Arthur Smith wants to see. Our backs are slippery enough. We got to get them up to the second level clean. We just need to keep hitting our aiming points. It’s not always on the line. It’s sometimes, you know, the combination blocks, sometimes the tracks. So, we just got to be perfect in our execution. If the track is supposed to be a certain way, let’s run that track. We’ve seen our backs on secondary players and that’s been a good matchup for us.”

