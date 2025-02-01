NFL News: Aaron Rodgers’ Jets take on another key Lions assistant for HC Aaron Glenn’s staff

The New York Jets are undergoing a major rebuild and have not secured the continuity of star quarterback Aaron Rodgers for the 2025 NFL season. Earlier in the offseason, the Green Team announced Aaron Glenn as their new head coach, and now the former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator is looking to bolster his staff with assistants from his former team.

Glenn was one of the most coveted head coaching candidates by NFL franchises due to the great job he did with the Lions defense last season. Already installed in the Jets, resolving the continuity of Rodgers seems to be one of his main issues at the beginning of his tenure. At the same time, Glenn will have to assemble his staff.

It’s not surprising that a former assistant to Dan Campbell would look to his former staff for tactical confidence. What is striking is the number of names leaving the Lions staff, something the Jets are taking advantage of in a big way.

Former Lions staff member to join Aaron Glenn on the Jets

Glenn and the Jets have a new offensive coordinator after officially confirming the hiring of Tanner Engstrand. The former Lions aerials coordinator is another absentee from Detroit’s coaching staff, coming to the New York franchise after being sought by other teams such as the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn is introduced to the media at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on January 27, 2025 in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Engstrand had been with the Lions since 2020, when he arrived as an offensive assistant. He will be the third former Detroit member to join the Jets staff for next season, joining HC Glenn himself and Steve Heiden, who joined New York as offensive line coach after coordinating tight ends for the Lions.

The coaching staff is almost complete, but will Aaron Rodgers stay with the Jets?

Glenn’s coaching staff is nearly complete, but the Jets face a major decision regarding Rodgers’ future. With his staff in place, New York’s new franchise head coach will meet with new general manager Darren Mougey to get a definitive answer on plans for the 41-year-old quarterback.

How many Lions staff members have left in the current off-season?

After being one of the best teams of the 2024 NFL season, Detroit is experiencing an exodus of members of head coach Dan Campbell‘s coaching staff. In total, six names have left the Lions for new positions, with notable absences.

Most notably, the Lions lost defensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who left to become head coach of the Chicago Bears. They also saw the departure of offensive coordinator Glenn, who went to the Jets along with Engstrand and Heiden. In addition, former Detroit wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle joined the Washington Commanders and former defensive line coach Terrell Williams took a new job with the New England Patriots.

