Aaron Rodgers admitted that during the game against the New York Jets he wasn’t at one hundred percent due to back problems. Even so, the quarterback threw four touchdown passes, and the Pittsburgh Steelers won their first game of the 2025 season with a 34-32 score.

“I was a little tight. My back was a little tight. I don’t think I was moving that well. I think I kind of ran into at least one or two sacks. So, I got to do a better job using my legs. I might be old, but I still feel like I can move around pretty good, and I wasn’t moving the way I usually like to move.”

Rodgers’ statement is very interesting as it clearly puts the blame on himself and takes the pressure off the offensive line after four sacks. That unit was heavily criticized for its performance in Week 1, but according to the former Super Bowl champion with the Packers, he was responsible for half of them due to his lack of mobility.

What is the Steelers’ next game?

The Steelers’ next game will be against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2. It will be Mike Tomlin’s team’s home opener and Aaron Rodgers’ first game in front of the fans in Pittsburgh.

Then, in Week 3, the Steelers will visit the New England Patriots, and in Week 4 they will have a very special moment facing the Minnesota Vikings in Ireland. Their bye will come early in Week 5.

