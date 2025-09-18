Trending topics:
NFL News: Aaron Rodgers might be regretting signing with Steelers according to famous insider

The Pittsburgh Steelers' recent performances could be giving Aaron Rodgers a lot to think about regarding the final stretch of his career.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Aaron Rodgers quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Mitchell Leff/Getty ImagesAaron Rodgers quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers had other options to finish his NFL career before signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers. First, if Matthew Stafford had not received a contract extension with the Rams, Los Angeles would have been an option for the veteran, something head coach Sean McVay has already admitted publicly.

Then, due to his friendship with Kevin O’Connell, the Vikings emerged as another option since Minnesota had a Super Bowl caliber roster and some questions about the health of their young quarterback, J.J. McCarthy. In the end, that option didn’t materialize either.

Therefore, when the Steelers let go of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields turned them down, Tomlin convinced Rodgers to play in Pittsburgh. Instead of waiting for an opportunity once the season was underway, Aaron chose to trust in the potential of the Black and Gold team.

What team does Aaron Rodgers play for in 2025?

Aaron Rodgers plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2025 season, but according to insider Mike Florio, the team’s slow start under Mike Tomlin could be causing the quarterback some regret after seeing big opportunities open up due to injuries on other franchises, like the Vikings. It all happened in a special appearance on 93.7 The Fan.

“When you look at all the quarterback injuries now, and there’s five quarterbacks who are injured and missing time, Rodgers may ask himself in a quiet moment if he should have just waited for a serious quarterback injury and not signed on with the team because if things don’t change quickly, he’s not going to get that playoff berth that he wants to cap his career with.”

Why are Steelers losing with Aaron Rodgers?

Another destination that would have been very attractive for Rodgers is the San Francisco 49ers. Aaron grew up a fan of the team, was a standout in college football at the University of California, although it is also true that Brock Purdy could be back this very week.

Florio acknowledged that Mike Tomlin could be letting Rodgers down in the final chapter of his legendary career. “This all comes back to Tomlin. This is his defense. It’s really odd. With all the effort that seemingly was put on making the offense better, the stuff that’s been the bread and butter of Pittsburgh football, the defense and the running game, it just hasn’t been what it needs to be in the year that you get Aaron Rodgers and they get the upgrade.”

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
