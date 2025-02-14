NFL News: Jets reportedly set to make final decision on Davante Adams after Aaron Rodgers’ exit

After several days of speculation, the New York Jets have decided that Aaron Rodgers will not be part of their plans for the 2025 NFL season. In an official statement, the franchise confirmed that the former Super Bowl champion will be set aside, leaving the doubt to veteran wide receiver Davante Adams.

Adams came to New Jersey in mid-2024 at the express request of quarterback Rodgers, who saw the 32-year-old receiver as a player who could improve the Jets’ offense. The two players had shared a team with the Green Bay Packers for eight seasons.

Adams’ tenure with the Jets was only justified by the presence of Rodgers. With the 41-year-old quarterback off the team, there could be news surrounding the former Las Vegas Raiders receiver. According to NFL insider Mike Florio of CBS, Adams will only stay in New Jersey if he drastically reduces his salary for next season.

Florio also reported that the Jets are not in a position to pay Adams’ 2025 compensation package, which stands at $36,1 million. Given the context, if the veteran receiver refuses to renew his contract, he would follow in Rodgers’ footsteps and leave the team, becoming a free agent for the first time in his career.

Aaron Rodgers #8 and Davante Adams #17 of the New York Jets leave the field after beating the Miami Dolphins 32-20 at MetLife Stadium on January 05, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Where will Aaron Rodgers continue his career?

There are many possible destinations for the 41-year-old quarterback who was released by the Jets. Some unofficial rumors have linked Rodgers to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have yet to decide what to do with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Mike Tomlin’s team was previously interested in Davante Adams, so in that scenario, there could be a possibility, albeit remote at this point, that both he and Rodgers could end up with the Black & Gold franchise.

Steelers player is against interest in Rodgers

Though the Steelers have emerged as a team that could be interested in signing Aaron Rodgers, safety Deshaun Elliott doesn’t want him in Pittsburgh and expressed a controversial message on his Instagram account. “Leave him in the retirement home,” the Black and Gold player said in response to a news story that anticipated interest in the 41-year-old quarterback.