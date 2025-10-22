Mike Tomlin was very clear when talking about Aaron Rodgers and what it means for the veteran quarterback to face his former team, the Green Bay Packers. For the head coach, the hype won’t affect his star, as he has shown all season that pressure isn’t too much for him with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Aaron’s been at it a long time. He’s got an awesome relationship with this game. I haven’t been with him for a long time, but he’s been fired up every single week. I’d imagine it’s going to be the same. I’d imagine some external things are going to make more out of it than it is for him. He’s playing and playing to win. That’s what he does. That’s kind of my perspective on it.”

Fifteen years ago, Rodgers won the only Super Bowl of his career, defeating the Steelers with the Packers in a great game held in Arlington. Now, Aaron will have the chance to beat the team with which he built his legend.

Who has more Super Bowl wins between Steelers and Packers?

The Steelers have more Super Bowl wins (6) than the Packers (4), and in fact, Pittsburgh is the winningest franchise in NFL history, tied in Vince Lombardi trophies with the New England Patriots.

However, the Packers have 13 championships in total, considering they won nine titles before the Super Bowl era. For this reason, Mike Tomlin finds it exciting that two historic franchises have the opportunity to face each other.

“It’s just life in the National Football League. It’s what I probably enjoy most about it. Each week there’s something to get really fired up about. I’ve got a lot of respect for that organization historically. I got a lot of respect for that organization present day with their collection of leadership, players and so forth. So, we’ve been in some big games with them. I’d imagine this is not going to be any different. It’s exciting. It’s the NFL.”