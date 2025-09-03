There’s no doubt that the relationship between Jerry Jones and agent David Mulugheta is not at its best. The Cowboys’ owner has publicly stated several times that this was the main reason why Micah Parsons was traded to the Green Bay Packers.

Reportedly, Jones had a handshake agreement with Parsons, but once the agent got involved (which is normal in any sport), the deal fell apart. Now, with that relationship strained, the next name in the spotlight is George Pickens. After being traded to Dallas from the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mulugheta will have to negotiate with Jerry for a contract extension for the star wide receiver.

The agent said there are no hard feelings during an interview on First Take. “We’ve talked about that over and over again. There’s nothing personal here. Right? It’s a business transaction as far as a contract’s concerned. So, if George Pickens does what we expect him to do, which is be one of the best receivers in the NFL this year, we’ll have those conversations with the Cowboys. And if they’re open to have that dialogue with us and negotiating a long-term deal, then, we’d love for George Pickens to be a star with a star on his helmet.”

Is George Pickens a free agent?

George Pickens will become a free agent starting in the 2026 season. Currently, after being traded to the Cowboys, the wide receiver will play with Dallas in the final year of his rookie deal.

All signs point to Pickens demanding at least $30 million per year. Obviously, if his performance alongside Dak Prescott is spectacular, that number will likely rise and approach the benchmark set by Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase, or CeeDee Lamb.

Will George Pickens get a contract extension from Cowboys?

So far, Jerry Jones has not said a single word about a possible contract extension for George Pickens. However, just as in Parsons’ case, the owner still holds the leverage of potentially using the franchise tag.

The other alternative is that if neither side reaches an agreement, the wide receiver could hit free agency and secure his big paycheck elsewhere. Mulugheta says they are prepared for that scenario. “If that’s not the case (deal with Cowboys), then obviously we’ll see what else is out there for him. But again, this is not going to affect any negotiations moving forward for us.”

