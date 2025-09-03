Trending topics:
Just days after sending shockwaves through the NFL with the Micah Parsons trade, Jerry Jones has pulled the trigger on another major move, proving he isn't backing down from reshaping the Cowboys' future.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Jerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys
© Frazer Harrison/Getty ImagesJerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys

Jerry Jones made a shocking decision for the Cowboys by trading Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. Now, after letting go of the best player on their roster, Dallas faces enormous pressure heading into the 2025 season.

The Cowboys, especially on defense, look far from being serious contenders in the NFC East against teams like the Philadelphia Eagles or the Washington Commanders. Although they boast a powerful offense with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and George Pickens, it remains unclear if that will be enough.

Although Jones might be considering a rebuilding process with the picks he received for Parsons, fans will have little patience and will demand that the Dallas Cowboys win the Super Bowl, something that hasn’t happened in 30 years.

Who did Dallas Cowboys sign?

The Dallas Cowboys have just given fullback Hunter Luepke a contract extension, according to a report from Tom Pelissero. Thanks to the new deal, Luepke is now the third-highest paid fullback in the NFL (annual salary). Jerry Jones continues to hand out the money saved after trading away Micah Parsons.

“The Cowboys and standout FB Hunter Luepke agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension worth up to $7.5 million, sources tell me and Mike Garafolo. Agent Kyle Strongin did the deal, a rare one for a player going into Year 3.”

