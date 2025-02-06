Myles Garrett is in New Orleans as one of the special guests for the Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. During an interview with The Rich Eisen Show, the defensive star explained why he requested to be traded by the Browns.

“I just felt it was time. I had taken my time after the season. Kind of relaxed and decompressed emotionally. I wanted to distance myself a little bit and spent a little time talking to my family about how we feel about this decision.”

Now, Garrett will look to sign with a contending team, aiming to win the first championship of his NFL career. Rumors suggest that the Eagles, Washington Commanders, and also the Dallas Cowboys are among the interested teams, considering Myles was born in Arlington.

What will be Myles Garrett’s next team?

Myles Garrett could also be an ideal fit with the Detroit Lions, who need to strengthen their defense after injuries proved to be a major obstacle in reaching the Super Bowl. A combination with Aidan Hutchinson would be impressive.

The other two teams that haven’t been talked about much but would have room to make a big splash with the salary cap are the New England Patriots, under Mike Vrabel’s project, and the Raiders, to form a duo with Maxx Crosby. It’s important to remember that, without a no-trade clause in his deal with the Browns, the player would have to abide by Cleveland’s decision regarding which team would be his next destination.

“I don’t have much say in where I go. I just want to go to a contender. It’s never been about the Hall of Fame for me. It’s not about money or records. You’re remembered for winning. It’s not a decision I take lightly. It took time and lots of conversation. Just looking at the trajectory of the team, talking to some of the higher-ups, I have a lot of respect for the Browns, but I just don’t think we’re aligned on where the team is going in the near future.”