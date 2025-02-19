Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are patiently waiting for Travis Kelce to make a final decision about his future. After losing the Super Bowl to the Eagles, the tight end might be considering retirement.

Kelce said before the game in New Orleans that he felt confident he could play longer alongside Patrick Mahomes, but the result against Philadelphia sparked many rumors about what could happen with his future.

Given this scenario, the team’s front office could be preparing a plan to find Travis’s long-term replacement. Free agency is an option, although the ideal prospect could emerge in the 2025 Draft.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who will replace Travis Kelce with Chiefs?

If Travis Kelce confirms his retirement, several reports indicate that the Chiefs could select Colston Loveland in the first round of the Draft. Although the best tight end on the board is Tyler Warren, it seems unlikely that he will fall to the 31st pick.

For that reason, Loveland is a very attractive option. In 2023, the young prospect played a key role in Michigan’s national championship win, and last season, he was among the finalists for the John Mackey Award, which is given to the best tight end in the country.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Travis Kelce sends emotional message to Taylor Swift after Chiefs loss in Super Bowl

Of course, everything will depend on the best available player for the Chiefs late in the first round and, obviously, on Kelce’s decision. It’s important to remember that another major need for Andy Reid is strengthening the offensive line.