NFL News: Andy Reid and Chiefs recover key injured player just before Super Bowl against Eagles

In a crucial turn of events just days before the Super Bowl, Andy Reid and the Chiefs have successfully recovered a key injured player, adding a boost to their roster as they prepare to face the Eagles.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Chris Unger/Getty ImagesAndy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs have battled through many injuries on their way to the Super Bowl. The list of players who have missed some time, especially on offense, is impressive.

Rashee Rice, Hollywood Brown, Isiah Pacheco, Chris Jones, Charles Omenihu, and Jaylen Watson are just a few of the names, but despite the adversity, the Chiefs remained championship contenders.

Additionally, we can’t forget that in the final stretch of the schedule, Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain. Now, in a surprising development, a key wide receiver is ready to return to practice.

Who is on the Chiefs injury list?

The Kansas City Chiefs have officially activated Skyy Moore to return to practice. The wide receiver was placed on IR last October with a core muscle injury. Now, he can work alongside the rest of his teammates.

Despite Moore’s recovery, his presence in the Super Bowl is very difficult to guarantee considering his long absence and the fact that several players are in great form, making the depth chart very deep at the position: Xavier Worthy, DeAndre Hopkins, Hollywood Brown, and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

