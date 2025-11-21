Andy Reid has officially ruled out Isiah Pacheco for the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium. Although the running back finally returned to practice this week, he is still not ready.

“We’re going to end up listing Pacheco as out. It wasn’t a setback. We were just kind of seeing where he’s at. Trying to give him some work. He did some scout team stuff. Run around. It was literally just to see where he’s at. I think he’s coming out pretty good right now. So, that’s a plus.”

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense have had a lot of problems this season due to the lack of a reliable running game, and Pacheco’s absence, which has lasted nearly a month, is a key factor in explaining it.

Who is Chiefs’ starting running back?

Kareem Hunt is the Chiefs’ starting running back in Isiah Pacheco’s absence, but the reality is that the team’s offense has been heavily tilted toward the passing game. For example, in the game against the Broncos, they had only 14 rushing attempts (13 by Hunt and one by Mahomes).

That’s why, a few weeks ago before the trade deadline, many fans and experts pushed general manager Brett Veach to make a big move for someone like Breece Hall, but he was never willing to give up a third-round pick.

Who got injured with Chiefs?

Isiah Pacheco has been injured with the Chiefs since Week 8 and has officially been ruled out against the Indianapolis Colts (knee) after being limited in practice late in the week, leaving Kansas City without its starting running back for a crucial matchup.

The Chiefs also have two key players listed as questionable. Kingsley Suamataia is dealing with a concussion but managed to progress from not practicing to a full participant by Friday. Xavier Worthy followed a similar pattern, moving from no participation to full practice as he tries to play through an ankle injury.