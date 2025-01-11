Andy Reid has done an extraordinary job keeping the Kansas City Chiefs as contenders despite multiple injuries throughout the schedule. At some point during the season, stars like Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones, or Isiah Pacheco have faced medical issues.

Additionally, the Chiefs permanently lost key players like Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown. Despite this, veterans like Travis Kelce and DeAndre Hopkins stepped up.

Now, thanks to the bye week before the playoffs, the defending Super Bowl champions are getting healthier. There’s great news ahead of their postseason debut.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who got injured with the Chiefs?

Andy Reid hinted that the Chiefs could recover several stars in time who were battling injury issues. The list could give them a massive boost on their way to the Super Bowl: Chris Jones, Isiah Pacheco, Jawaan Taylor and Chamarri Conner.

“They all practiced. So, it was a good thing that they were able to get in there and hang it around a little bit. That was a big plus. So, they’re all doing well to answer your question. They’re doing well.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Andy Reid confirms if Chiefs will release Harrison Butker or bench the kicker for playoffs

Is Jaylen Watson injured with the Chiefs?

The key name that could make a comeback after a long absence is undoubtedly Jaylen Watson. This was Reid’s most recent update on the cornerback before the start of the playoffs.

Advertisement

“He worked last week and he came out of those workouts and felt good. He worked hard. We did a lot of one on one stuff. Some ones versus ones and he was able to get in there and work that. He looked good from what I’ve seen. I haven’t gone back and looked at the tape yet, but he looked like he was moving around pretty good.”

Advertisement