NFL News: Antonio Pierce's Raiders to lose key player for game vs Andy Reid's Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13 of the 2024 NFL season in a game that will be played on Black Friday. Antonio Pierce‘s team will be without a key player when they visit Andy Reid‘s Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri.

The Chiefs are on a 10-1 streak and want to continue to be strong contenders to win the Super Bowl, so they will look to leave no doubt and defeat the weak Raiders, who are 2-9 and have no expectations of having a good season.

It’s been a rough ride for Las Vegas this season. From the troubled departure of star Davante Adams to the New York Jets, to injuries and starting quarterback changes. As they prepare to face the Chiefs in a divisional matchup, another big name is set to leave the field.

The important player who won’t play for the Raiders

The key player who will not be available for Antonio Pierce‘s Raiders is none other than running back Alexander Mattison. The key weapon of the Las Vegas franchise missed last Sunday’s loss to the Denver Broncos with an ankle injury and was listed as questionable for the divisional matchup against Andy Reid‘s Chiefs.

Alexander Mattison of the Las Vegas Raiders

Injuries are a problem for Pierce and Raiders

Pierce is having trouble putting together a competitive team, something that happened to him throughout the season. Aidan O’Connell will be the starting quarterback after recovering from a broken thumb suffered in the October 20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. However, the Raiders’ head coach has other players out.

Zamir White (quadriceps) was ruled out for the second straight week, as was Mattison. Corner Nate Hobbs, guard Cody Whitehair, wide receiver Ramel Keyton, tight end Harrison Bryant and defensive tackle Matthew Butler will also be out Friday.

Andy Reid to count on two Super Bowl champions to face Raiders

While Andy Reid confirmed in recent hours that Patrick Mahomes will miss key Chiefs teammate against the Raiders, the Chiefs’ head coach will be happy to have two Super Bowl champions back. They are running back Isiah Pacheco and defensive end Charles Omenihu, who were activated from injured reserve for the Black Friday game.

