In Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season, the Chicago Bears were not only defeated by the Minnesota Vikings, but they also lost Justin Fields. Now, the NFC North team has received a huge update regarding the quarterback’s injury.

It is clear that the Bears have not been a successful franchise in recent years. The team’s front office has been unable to create a competitive roster even though they have had top picks to build a better squad.

A few years ago, the team decided to acquire a new player to lead their offense, one who could finally become their franchise quarterback. Unfortunately, Justin Fields has really struggled to live up to the expectations so far, and time is running out for their former 11th overall pick.

Bears receive worrying update regarding Justin Fields’ injury

The 2023 season appears to be a pivotal one for Justin Fields. Despite being in the league for three years, he has yet to achieve the level of dominance the Bears had anticipated.

This year, Fields has had a less-than-ideal start. The quarterback has only won one game in six weeks, which falls short of the expectations placed on him by the Bears. Unfortunately, his prospects for another win in the next week are not very promising.

In Week 6 of the 2023 season, Justin Fields had to exit the game early due to a hand injury. He threw for six of 10 passes for 58 yards and an interception before leaving the field.

Now, the Bears have received significant news on the matter. The quarterback has sustained a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand, casting doubt on his availability for the Week 7 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

As Fields couldn’t finish the game against the Vikings, undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent took his place. Unfortunately, he was unable to defeat Minnesota, finishing the match with 10 completions out of 14 attempts, 83 yards and one interception.

Week 7 holds particular significance for the Bears as they return home to face the Raiders. With uncertainty surrounding the availability of Jimmy Garoppolo for Las Vegas, Chicago could take advantage and get the victory against the AFC West squad.

How long will Justin Fields be sidelined?

Even though the Bears have confirmed Justin Fields’ dislocated thumb injury, they haven’t announced how long he will be sidelined. However, it is unlikely that he will play against the Raiders.

According to the Benenden Hospital, a dislocated thumb injury could take up to six weeks to recover. If Fields does take that time to heal, he would return after the team’s bye in Week 13 to play the last five games of the season.

However, his return might be contingent on the Bears’ performance during his absence. If their season becomes uncompetitive, they might decide to keep him out for the rest of the campaign and focus on securing a high draft pick for the following year.