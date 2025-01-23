Ben Roethlisberger has been one of the harshest critics of the Pittsburgh Steelers in recent weeks. Now, after the playoff loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the team’s legend pointed to Russell Wilson for unusual behavior during several drives with the offense. It all happened on his podcast, Footbahlin.

“It felt like every time they came to the line of scrimmage, Russ was audible and he was changing plays, he was checking. Maybe it was all dummy stuff or maybe he was just hard counting trying to get people to declare and move around, but it felt like we are sitting there talking about his command at the line of scrimmage was different.”

This statement from Big Ben, a man with all the experience after winning the Super Bowl twice, only fuels rumors suggesting that Russell Wilson did not have a good relationship with the Steelers’ offensive coordinator, Arthur Smith.

What team is Russell Wilson going next year?

Russell Wilson has stated several times that he wants to keep playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers and is ready to negotiate a new contract. However, Ben Roethlisberger emphasized that what was seen in Baltimore is not normal when considering the team’s chemistry.

“So my question is though, if he’s at the line of scrimmage every single time either changing a play, checking a play, seeing what the defense is doing like ‘doing something’, either he doesn’t understand exactly what is going on and he’s trying to figure it out, or he doesn’t trust the play call. I don’t know. I’m just asking questions because it seems like he’s changing a lot. Again, is that a play caller thing or is that a quarterback thing?”

