NFL News: Bill Belichick makes final decision about retirement from coaching

Bill Belichick is facing a big decision about his future in the NFL.

Bill Belichick former head coach of the New England Patriots
© Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesBill Belichick former head coach of the New England Patriots

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

A few months ago, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots parted ways after 24 seasons. It was an epic working relationship with Robert Kraft which led to six Super Bowl victories.

However, the big problem for Belichick was his insistence to replace Tom Brady. Although the quarterback proved constantly that he was the greatest of all time, the head coach wanted to take a different direction.

As a consequence, in one of the major changes in NFL history, Brady went to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and won another championship. Meanwhile, Belichick failed with names such as Jimmy Garoppolo and Mac Jones.

Did Bill Belichick retire from NFL?

According to a report from Adam Schefter, Bill Belichick isn’t ready to retire from coaching. Although the legend couldn’t find a job in 2024, there’s a chance for a big comeback next year.

“Those who know Belichick best say that despite his burgeoning media résumé, the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach still would like to return to coaching in 2025, but only in the right situations with good jobs. Belichick is expected to be choosy if and when he returns to the sideline, according to sources.”

What is Bill Belichick’s new job?

Right now, Bill Belichick is working as analyst for Inside the NFL and will also appear in the famous ManningCast. During Monday Night Football, the head coach is ready to be a special guest alongside Peyton Manning and Eli Manning.

However, Schefter’s information points out that Belichick indeed received many offers to stay in the NFL, but the proposals never contemplated a head coaching position.

“Belichick had multiple opportunities to join various staffs this past offseason as a defensive coordinator or some type of decorated assistant role. Not only did the San Francisco 49ers Belichick for their vacant defensive coordinator job, as head coach Kyle Shanahan said this summer, but so did the Los Angeles Rams, according to league sources.”

