NFL News: Bills' Spencer Brown sends warning to Ravens about what to expect at Highmark Stadium

The Buffalo Bills will have the home-field advantage against the Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional Round, hoping to make it to the Conference Championship. Ahead of the game, one of the team’s offensive linemen, Spencer Brown, issued a stern warning to the Ravens, suggesting it won’t be easy playing at Highmark Stadium.

According to Brown’s recent comments, he warned the Ravens that playing in the Bills’ home stadium is one of the toughest environments in the league. “Playing here in our stadium is one of the hardest environments to play in,” said the tackle, who emphasized that the atmosphere becomes even more challenging during the playoffs. During the regular season, the Bills won eight games at home.

It seems that Brown and the Bills are hoping for extremely cold weather to greet the Ravens, which could play in their favor. He added, “Think it’s about to be 8 degrees — hopefully 40 mph winds and 3 feet of snow. That’s what I want.” However, the Ravens have also been enduring harsh temperatures and recently had to practice indoors.

Notably, the main draw of the game will be watching Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen go head-to-head in the playoffs, something that doesn’t happen often during the regular season. The stakes are high, especially as both quarterbacks are in the MVP conversation.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 12: Josh Allen #17 and Spencer Brown #79 of the Buffalo Bills celebrate after Allen carried the ball in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos during the AFC Wild Card Playoffs at Highmark Stadium on January 12, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Ravens’ Defensive Line is a Threat

Despite Brown’s warning to the Ravens about the difficulty of playing at Highmark Stadium, Baltimore’s defense, despite its struggles, is ranked ninth in the league this season, allowing only 21.2 points per game. In the Wild Card Round, they limited the Steelers to just 14 points.

Possible Opponent for Bills in AFC Championship

If the Bills manage to win this game against the Ravens, they will advance to the AFC Championship, where they will face the winner of the game between Houston and Kansas City. The toughest potential opponent would be the Chiefs, the reigning Super Bowl champions.