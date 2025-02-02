Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Travis Kelce sends clear message to Chiefs after win against Josh Allen and Bills in playoffs

After a hard-fought victory over Josh Allen and the Bills, Travis Kelce had a powerful message for the Kansas City Chiefs with the Super Bowl in sight.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Travis Kelce tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Jamie Squire/Getty ImagesTravis Kelce tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce doesn’t want any distractions for the Kansas City Chiefs on their way to the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles. This was his response when his brother Jason asked him on the New Heights podcast about the record of achieving the famous three-peat.

“I don’t care about a record. I want a Super Bowl this year. We don’t talk about the three-peat at all. It hasn’t been mentioned one time outside of being asked about it in the media. Everybody in the building is just focused on doing their job. That’s how we got here. That’s how we got the first one. That’s how we got the second one. It’s the only way you win football games and get to the Super Bowl. If you focus on the task at hand and we got a huge task coming up.”

Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and the Chiefs could become the greatest dynasty of all time with a victory in New Orleans, as no team has ever lifted the Vince Lombardi Trophy three times in a row.

Advertisement

Can Travis Kelce and the Chiefs win the Super Bowl?

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are favorites to win the Super Bowl against the Eagles. Despite that, after defeating Josh Allen and the Bills, the tight end admitted that Philadelphia will be the best team they have faced this season.

“Man, it’s going to be electric. Philly’s got the sour taste in their mouth from the last one and they’re a great football team. This will be the best team we play all year.”

Advertisement
NFL News: Andy Reid and Chiefs confirm Patrick Mahomes injury report for Super Bowl against Eagles

see also

NFL News: Andy Reid and Chiefs confirm Patrick Mahomes injury report for Super Bowl against Eagles

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

ALSO READ

NBA Rumors: Lakers reportedly make key decision on trade market strategy
NBA

NBA Rumors: Lakers reportedly make key decision on trade market strategy

NCAAF News: Buckeyes HC Ryan Day could lose a staff member destined for the Arizona Cardinals
College Football

NCAAF News: Buckeyes HC Ryan Day could lose a staff member destined for the Arizona Cardinals

Where to watch Sporting San Miguelito vs Inter Miami live in the USA: 2025 Friendly game
Soccer

Where to watch Sporting San Miguelito vs Inter Miami live in the USA: 2025 Friendly game

Steelers lose Mike Tomlin's coach to Aaron Rodgers and New York Jets
NFL

Steelers lose Mike Tomlin's coach to Aaron Rodgers and New York Jets

Better Collective Logo