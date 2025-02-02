Travis Kelce doesn’t want any distractions for the Kansas City Chiefs on their way to the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles. This was his response when his brother Jason asked him on the New Heights podcast about the record of achieving the famous three-peat.

“I don’t care about a record. I want a Super Bowl this year. We don’t talk about the three-peat at all. It hasn’t been mentioned one time outside of being asked about it in the media. Everybody in the building is just focused on doing their job. That’s how we got here. That’s how we got the first one. That’s how we got the second one. It’s the only way you win football games and get to the Super Bowl. If you focus on the task at hand and we got a huge task coming up.”

Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and the Chiefs could become the greatest dynasty of all time with a victory in New Orleans, as no team has ever lifted the Vince Lombardi Trophy three times in a row.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Can Travis Kelce and the Chiefs win the Super Bowl?

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are favorites to win the Super Bowl against the Eagles. Despite that, after defeating Josh Allen and the Bills, the tight end admitted that Philadelphia will be the best team they have faced this season.

“Man, it’s going to be electric. Philly’s got the sour taste in their mouth from the last one and they’re a great football team. This will be the best team we play all year.”

Advertisement