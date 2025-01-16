NFL News: Brett Favre sends clear message to Jets' Aaron Rodgers about retirement decision

Aaron Rodgers is deciding what to do with his future as a professional player. At 41 years of age, the quarterback of the New York Jets is not guaranteed continuity in his team and it is not known with which jersey or under what conditions he could be seen shining in the NFL. In light of this situation, Brett Favre, the legend of the Green Bay Packers, used his experience to send a message to his former teammate.

Favre was the Packers’ starting quarterback while Rodgers was his backup for his first three seasons as a pro, from the time he was selected in the 2005 NFL Draft through 2007. The Gunslinger was a mentor to the current Jets star early in his career.

Rodgers took over the starting quarterback job with the Packers and led the team to multiple playoff appearances and was instrumental in winning Super Bowl XLV in 2011. But time has passed, and at 41 years old, the four-time MVP winner still has lessons to learn from Favre’s voice.

Favre’s clear message to Rodgers on retirement

Favre knows that retirement is a no-return decision, which is why he cautioned Rodgers. “If you want to play, if there’s anything in your gut that’s telling you, ‘man, I think I could go one more year’ then I would say do it. I do think he has some juice left in the tank,” the Packers legend declared clearly in a dialogue with TMZ.com.

Brett Favre during his Hall of Fame induction

“Because you can’t go back. Once you leave, that’s it. You move on. If there’s any little inkling in him that he wants to play and prove that he can still do it at a high level I would say do it,” Favre sentenced. Curiously, the former Green Bay and Minnesota Vikings quarterback has made three retirement announcements in his career.

Will Aaron Rodgers continue to play for the Jets?

For the moment, there is no certain decision in New York regarding Rodgers’ future. The Jets will decide once they have confirmed a new general manager and head coach. Rodgers, for his part, has said he wants to remain with his current team.

What happens if Rodgers leaves the Jets?

Leaving the Jets would not mean Rodgers would retire as a professional player. Should he not continue in New York, new franchises could emerge interested in signing the 41-year-old quarterback if a plan comes together to have him as a main star in the 2025 NFL season.