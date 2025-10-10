Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Browns send clear message to Shedeur Sanders after choosing starting quarterback for game against Steelers in Week 6

ChatGPT dijo: The Cleveland Browns and Kevin Stefanski have put Shedeur Sanders on notice ahead of what could be his debut against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Shedeur Sanders quarterback of the Cleveland Browns
© David Jensen/Getty ImagesShedeur Sanders quarterback of the Cleveland Browns

Shedeur Sanders will have his first opportunity as a backup quarterback in the NFL when the Cleveland Browns visit the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6. For that reason, the team’s head coach, Kevin Stefanski, warned the rookie that it’s time to stay alert.

“I think the big thing there is all of us play our role throughout the week and on Sunday. Obviously, that backup quarterback role is a little bit different. We’re doing everything we can to support the starter and then you have to be ready in a moment’s notice. It’s just the life of backup players at every position. You have to stay ready, so you don’t have to get ready. Again, that’s our job as coaches and as players to be ready when called upon.”

Dillon Gabriel will be the Browns’ starting quarterback in a matchup against a legendary quarterback on the other side, Aaron Rodgers. This could be Cleveland’s last chance to save their 2025 season.

Advertisement

Who will be backup quarterback for Browns against Steelers?

Shedeur Sanders will be the backup quarterback for the Browns against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kevin Stefanski admitted that the rookie is ready to run the same offense as Dillon Gabriel, in a decision he considered for several days.

“I think with any quarterback that is in there, you’re always playing to their strengths, but, our focus obviously is making sure that we’re running our offense and being sound in everything we do. I just repeat myself, in any decision, that I just want to make sure that I take my time and make sure I’m doing what’s right for all the players. This decision or every decision I make.”

Advertisement
NFL News: Browns part ways with Shedeur Sanders’ key teammate after surprising trade

see also

NFL News: Browns part ways with Shedeur Sanders’ key teammate after surprising trade

Stefanski also spoke about the areas in which Shedeur has improved during these five weeks. However, the reality is that the head coach wanted to praise his entire rookie class.

“All of our young players work really hard in this building utilizing all the resources that we have to improve every single day. So, I think that’s true of this rookie class. Second year guys, third year guys. I think all of them are doing everything in their power to get up to speed. With rookies, there’s a learning curve. Things that you’re going to pick up over the course of time. I think all of our guys have done a nice job of really incrementally getting better. Certainly with the process of an NFL season, the process of a week, what those type of things look like.”

Advertisement
NFL News: Browns have reportedly made big decision about the future of Shedeur Sanders as starting quarterback in Cleveland

see also

NFL News: Browns have reportedly made big decision about the future of Shedeur Sanders as starting quarterback in Cleveland

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Kevin Stefanski confirms why Shedeur Sanders will not be starting QB for Browns in Pittsburgh
NFL

Kevin Stefanski confirms why Shedeur Sanders will not be starting QB for Browns in Pittsburgh

Browns confirm Shedeur Sanders as QB2: Updated Cleveland depth chart behind Dillon Gabriel
NFL

Browns confirm Shedeur Sanders as QB2: Updated Cleveland depth chart behind Dillon Gabriel

Shedeur Sanders shares heartfelt reaction after Browns traded Joe Flacco
NFL

Shedeur Sanders shares heartfelt reaction after Browns traded Joe Flacco

Why is Moises Caicedo not playing for Ecuador vs USA on Friday, October 10?
Soccer

Why is Moises Caicedo not playing for Ecuador vs USA on Friday, October 10?

Better Collective Logo