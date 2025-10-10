Shedeur Sanders will have his first opportunity as a backup quarterback in the NFL when the Cleveland Browns visit the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6. For that reason, the team’s head coach, Kevin Stefanski, warned the rookie that it’s time to stay alert.

“I think the big thing there is all of us play our role throughout the week and on Sunday. Obviously, that backup quarterback role is a little bit different. We’re doing everything we can to support the starter and then you have to be ready in a moment’s notice. It’s just the life of backup players at every position. You have to stay ready, so you don’t have to get ready. Again, that’s our job as coaches and as players to be ready when called upon.”

Dillon Gabriel will be the Browns’ starting quarterback in a matchup against a legendary quarterback on the other side, Aaron Rodgers. This could be Cleveland’s last chance to save their 2025 season.

Who will be backup quarterback for Browns against Steelers?

Shedeur Sanders will be the backup quarterback for the Browns against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kevin Stefanski admitted that the rookie is ready to run the same offense as Dillon Gabriel, in a decision he considered for several days.

“I think with any quarterback that is in there, you’re always playing to their strengths, but, our focus obviously is making sure that we’re running our offense and being sound in everything we do. I just repeat myself, in any decision, that I just want to make sure that I take my time and make sure I’m doing what’s right for all the players. This decision or every decision I make.”

Stefanski also spoke about the areas in which Shedeur has improved during these five weeks. However, the reality is that the head coach wanted to praise his entire rookie class.

“All of our young players work really hard in this building utilizing all the resources that we have to improve every single day. So, I think that’s true of this rookie class. Second year guys, third year guys. I think all of them are doing everything in their power to get up to speed. With rookies, there’s a learning curve. Things that you’re going to pick up over the course of time. I think all of our guys have done a nice job of really incrementally getting better. Certainly with the process of an NFL season, the process of a week, what those type of things look like.”

