Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs can still remember their recent Super Bowl victory like yesterday. However, another NFL season is drawing nearer, which is why they have to focus on the present.

The Chiefs have lost some important pieces in the offseason, but they still have reasons to go into the 2023 campaign with optimism. After all, Kansas City has arguably the best quarterback in the league.

However, the team will have a big decision to make in the coming days, having to reduce its roster to 53 players by Tuesday. Though his spot is obviously not in danger, Mahomes feels bad for those who’ll receive the terrible news.

Patrick Mahomes on Chiefs players being cut: ‘It’s hard for me’

“It’s hard, I don’t like to follow it too closely,” Mahomes said, via ProFootballTalk. “I’m rooting for everybody. It’s hard to sit there and you don’t want to promote for one guy to make it over another guy because this is people’s livelihoods, this is people’s lives.

“I let those guys, Brett Veach and coach Reid handle that, Clark Hunt everyone like that. They do a good job of finding the best players to put in position to go out there and have success. I don’t follow that too closely. It’s hard for me. I like all the guys in the locker room, it’s hard to see guys, even if it’s for a moment, their dreams kind of get cut right there so it definitely is a hard day for everybody in this league.”

Of course, this might be one of the toughest moments of the football season. Unfortunately, it’s part of the business, and in sports, you always have to look forward.