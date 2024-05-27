Following his controversial commencement speech, Harrison Butker, kicker of the Kansas City Chiefs, has finally opened up on this matter.

Harrison Butker is under everyone’s spotlight right now, and not precisely for his performances. The kicker of the Kansas City Chiefs recently gave a very controversial commencement speech, and now he has opened up about it.

The Chiefs have established an absolute dynasty in recent years. Led by Patrick Mahomes, the AFC West team is undeniably the best club in the NFL right now, having won three Super Bowls in the last five years.

Harrison Butker has been part of that dynasty. However, people are now talking about something other than his performances on the field, as he gave a highly controversial speech that has not been well-received across the United States.

Harrison Butker’s commencement speech: The kicker defends himself against critics

Everyone is talking about Harrison Butker. The kicker of the Kansas City Chiefs has faced intense backlash recently due to his controversial words given during a commencement speech at the Benedictine College.

During his speech, Butker addressed delicate topics, offering a controversial point of view about gender equity and sexual diversity. On social media, fans began to criticize him, but the kicker does not regret anything.

“It is now, over the past few days, my beliefs or what people think I believe have been the focus of countless discussions around the globe,” Butker said, via ESPN. “At the outset, many people expressed a shocking level of hate. But as the days went on, even those who disagreed with my viewpoints shared their support for my freedom of religion.”

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce jumped in to defend their teammate. Both players stated that Butker is a very kind person and, while they don’t entirely agree with his words, they respect his opinion and the freedom of speech that everyone has.

When asked if he regretted his speech and the ideas he shared, Butker was very clear: “It’s a decision I’ve consciously made and one I do not regret at all.”

What is Harrison Butker’s contract with the Kansas City Chiefs?

Harrison Butker, former player of Georgia Tech, entered the league as the 233rd pick in the 2017 NFL Draft with the Panthers. However, he didn’t play with Carolina and was waived during his rookie season.

The Chiefs quickly added him to their roster. In 2019, Butker signed a five-year, $20 million contract extension. His deal ends this season, but it is expected that Kansas City will offer him an extension soon.