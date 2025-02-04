NFL News: Chiefs’ Travis Kelce could break a Jerry Rice record in Super Bowl LIX against the Eagles

Trending topics:
Beyond the opportunity to win another Super Bowl ring, Travis Kelce has a rare chance to break one of Jerry Rice’s nearly untouchable postseason records. And with Patrick Mahomes throwing him the ball, he’ll have the perfect chance to make history.

By Richard Tovar

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up during the NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders 27-20.
Travis Kelce is on the verge of securing his fourth Super Bowl ring with the Kansas City Chiefs, alongside his quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has been instrumental in the franchise’s success. As the Chiefs chase their third straight title, Kelce also has a chance to break a Jerry Rice record for Super Bowl receptions.

According to the stats, Jerry Rice currently holds the record for the most career receptions in Super Bowl history with 33 across multiple appearances. Kelce, sitting at 31, needs just three more catches from Mahomes to surpass the legendary wide receiver’s mark.

