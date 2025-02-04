NFL News: Chiefs’ Travis Kelce could break a Jerry Rice record in Super Bowl LIX against the Eagles

Travis Kelce is on the verge of securing his fourth Super Bowl ring with the Kansas City Chiefs, alongside his quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has been instrumental in the franchise’s success. As the Chiefs chase their third straight title, Kelce also has a chance to break a Jerry Rice record for Super Bowl receptions.

According to the stats, Jerry Rice currently holds the record for the most career receptions in Super Bowl history with 33 across multiple appearances. Kelce, sitting at 31, needs just three more catches from Mahomes to surpass the legendary wide receiver’s mark.

