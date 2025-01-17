NFL News: Christian Gonzalez sends strong message to Patriots about supporting Drake Maye

Christian Gonzalez played in all 16 games for the New England Patriots in what could be considered a solid personal season, recording nearly 60 tackles for the first time in his career. However, he’s now sending a message with a goal that could greatly benefit Drake Maye.

In recent comments, Gonzalez emphasized his desire to achieve more interceptions in 2025. “Getting the ball back more. I feel like I left a couple plays out there, plays I know I could have made and caught the ball,” said Gonzalez, who had two interceptions last season, matching his total from his rookie year.

Beyond his personal goals, Gonzalez was clear about why he wants to increase his takeaways, stating, “Just getting the ball back in Drake’s hands, because everyone knows what he can do.” In 2024, Maye threw for 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

While Gonzalez’s aspirations are admirable, the Patriots’ defense, despite not being the worst in 2024, finished the NFL regular season ranked 22nd, allowing 24.5 points per game. The team also struggled to secure wins, finishing with a 4-13 record—marking the second time in recent seasons they’ve ended with that poor a record.

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 28: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on December 28, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Things Could Change Under Mike Vrabel

It’s worth noting that Mike Vrabel will be the new head coach for the Patriots in the 2025 season, and it’s highly likely that he will implement some major changes, particularly on defense, where Gonzalez will enter his second professional season. Vrabel is known for his strong defensive teams, as seen during his tenure with the Tennessee Titans.

Gonzalez’s Contract with the Patriots

Gonzalez is currently under a four-year, $15.1 million contract with the Patriots. In 2024, he received a base salary of $1.4 million, and in the following season, he’s set to earn $2.1 million. The franchise also has a club option in 2027 for him to continue playing.