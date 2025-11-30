Trending topics:
Are the Pittsburgh Steelers out of the playoffs after loss against Bills in Week 13?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are against the ropes after a loss to the Buffalo Bills. However, there is still hope for Mike Tomlin and Aaron Rodgers.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Mike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesMike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Buffalo Bills in Week 13 and have greatly complicated their chances of making the playoffs. With Aaron Rodgers injured and a defense crumbling, Mike Tomlin will face an uphill battle for the rest of the season.

As if that weren’t enough, the remaining schedule is brutal, with two games against the Ravens, a trip to Detroit, and matchups with the Dolphins and the Browns.

Therefore, the big question is whether the Steelers still control their destiny on the road to the playoffs or if elimination is inevitable. Additionally, a losing season is on the radar for Tomlin. The Super Bowl dream is practically a utopia.

Are the Steelers eliminated from NFL playoffs after loss to Bills?

No. The Pittsburgh Steelers are not eliminated after the loss to the Bills. In fact, despite having a 6-6 record, they still control their destiny to win the AFC North. If Mike Tomlin’s team wins out, the Steelers will be division champions and make the playoffs.

What is the Steelers’ record after loss against Bills?

The Steelers have a 6-6 record after losing to the Bills and are currently out of the playoff picture. The Ravens are leading with a 6-6 record, while suddenly Joe Burrow and the Bengals have options at 4-8.

NFL suspends Aaron Rodgers’ teammate for five games with Steelers

NFL suspends Aaron Rodgers’ teammate for five games with Steelers

