The Indianapolis Colts won just 4 games during the 2022 season to close that year with a 4-12-1 record but at least the third spot in the AFC South.

The Colts may not win the Super Bowl in the 2023 season but they could make the playoffs and go as far as possible.

2023 is a new opportunity for the Colts to look for players with enough experience to strengthen the offensive and defensive lines.

Who is the new free-agent WR the Colts could sign?

According to sources and Adam Schefter, the free agent wide receiver who recently worked out with the Colts was Breshad Perriman, likely to sign with the franchise.

Perriman played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2021 to 2022, he has been in the NFL since 2015, and Perriman was First-team All-AAC (2014).