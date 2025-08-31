Michael Irvin, one of Jerry Jones’ closest friends and a Dallas Cowboys legend, spoke about the incredible trade of Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. During an interview with First Take, the former wide receiver expressed his disbelief over the move and explained what might have led the owner to make such a historic decision.

“Jerry was hurt. All of this, I’m shocked. I’m surprised because Jerry always says he has a great propensity for these kinds of things and he can steer it right down the barrel. Obviously, there’s no doubt, Jerry was hurt. I know what he wanted with Micah Parsons and I know not having it with Micah Parsons is hurting him deeply.”

Irvin’s version could confirm what Jerry Jones mentioned about having a handshake agreement with Parsons, but when the player’s agent, David Mulugheta, got involved, everything fell apart.

Why did Jerry Jones and Cowboys trade Micah Parsons?

According to Michael Irvin, one of the reasons explaining why Jerry Jones traded Micah Parsons is that he was hurt by what happened during the negotiations. This caused the owner to not think clearly.

“The great businessman let his emotions get in the way. The emotions got all crumbled up in this whole thing. He made a bad decision here. Not just from the money perspective, I’m talking about continuity with what you’re trying to get done offensively and defensively.”

Additionally, in a surprising revelation, Irvin stated that he regrets not intervening in the situation, as, being a close confidant of Jones, he could have done more to prevent Micah Parsons from leaving Dallas.

“Don’t think I haven’t put that on my own. I said: ‘Man, was Jerry serious?’ Maybe I should have went and got that thing done for real. I have thought about that. I swear to you that this makes no rhyme and no reason. He was reaching out. He was crying out and I missed it. I should have jumped in the middle of it even deeper and better. I’m hurt for it and there’s no doubt in my mind.”

